Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police rounded up two vehicle lifters and seized stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Shahzad Ahmed Sheikh Yusuf (28) and Imran Khan alias Sonu Dilawar Khan (24), both residents of Shiv Nagar, near Barkate Raza Masjid. A team of Yashodhara Nagar police was on the trail of vehicle lifters after receiving a complaint from Sandip Dhanraj Bansod (32), resident of Plot No. 128, Pahune Layout, Yashodhara Nagar. Sandip’s Honda Shine bike (MH-31/DF 3198) was stolen on May 27, 2020 when it was parked in front of his house.

During the probe, cops received information that the two accused were riding on the stolen bike and were subsequently detained by them near Vita Bhatti Square. During questioning, both the accused confessed stealing of a Hero Honda bike (MH-31/EE 412) from Lakadganj police area. Both the stolen bikes were seized.

The arrest was made by PSI S S Darade, ASI Vinod Solav, constables Sanjay Pillay, Akshay Sorde, NPCs Mahesh Bawne and Naresh Modak under the guidance of DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal, ACP P M Karyakarte, Senior PI Deepak S Sakhare and PI S N Mohite.