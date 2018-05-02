Truck knocks one dead, two injured on Kalamna road

Nagpur– A recklessly driven truck claimed life of a 28-year-old man and left two of his friends severely injured on Kalamna road on Thursday night. The trio was heading back home when the incident occurred under Kamptee police station.

Yogesh Thakre (28), a resident of Kapsi succumbed to his fetal injuries on the spot while his two friends Ashiwn Dhenge and Aditya Kakde (18) survived the incident with severe injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital.

According to police, done with the weeding function at Sable Lawn on Kalamna road, the trio was riding home on a bike (MH/40/BA/6431).

At around 10.30 pm when they were crossing Orange Steel Company, a rashly driven truck dashed their bike from behind. The impact was so severe that, trio fell on the road. While Yogesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Ashwin and Aditya survived the impact with severe head and back injuries. Who were then rushed to nearby hospital.