Published On : Fri, Jun 21st, 2019

“5th International Yoga Day Celebrated at ACET ”

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY was celebrated with theme “YOGA FOR HEART CARE” at Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Sadar, Nagpur at 07:00 AM on 21/06/2019 at Auditorium Hall Prof.Dr.Zakir S. Khan, Yoga Guru & Program officer, National Service Scheme -ACET unit of Anjuman college of Engineering & Technology, performed the various Asanas like Trikona Asan, Padhastasan, Ardha Adhomukh sarvangasan,Ardh Chandrasan,Balasan, Navāsana, Baddha Konasana,Trikonasan, Bhujangasana, Chakrasana,Bhekasan,Kukkutasan, Dhanurasana, Halasana, Natarajasana,Siddhasan, Supta Padangustasana , Virabhadrasana, Vriksasana,Ushtrasan which were followed by the ACET Students and Teaching & Non-Teaching staff -Principal Dr. Aakash Langde, Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali, Dean-Academics, Prof. Pramod Gadge, Dean-Administration, Dr. Yusuf Quazi, Dean- Students Activities, Prof. Mohammad Nasiruddin, HOD, Electronics & telecommunication Engineering department, Prof. Dr.Mrs. Archana Shirbate, HOD, Electronics & Power Engg.,

Prof. M. S. Khatib, HOD, Computer Science & Engg., Prof. Nawaz Khan, HOD, Science & Humanity, Dr. Syed Naimuddin, Training & Placement Officer, ACET, , Mr. Vikas Nagrale, Librarian, Mr.Amir Siddiqui, Administrative Officer, ACET with all Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff & National Service Scheme Volunteers were present for the event.

Dr. Aakash Langde, offg.Principal, complimented the efforts of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi for his commendable achievement ,the whole world celebrated the International Yoga Day. He also motivated the staff members & Students to practice yoga daily for health benefits. Prof. Dr. Zakir S. Khan also briefed the members about the benefit of the various Asans.

