Truck knocks biker dead in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A rashly driven truck knocked a biker dead in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Sunday afternoon. The driver of the truck, along with his vehicle, fled the spot fearing angry reaction from the public.

The deceased, Mayur Duryodhan Bihari (27), native of Samudrapur, Wardha, was going on his Hero Honda motorcycle (MH-32/AG 9662) from Umred Road Outer Ring Road around 3 pm on Sunday. As he reached near a bridge, the speeding truck hit his bike with forceful impact.

Mayur received fatal injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap fearing angry reaction from the nearby public.

Hudkeshwar ASI Shukla, based on a complaint lodged by Ritesh Duryodhan Bihari (25), booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and launched a search for him.