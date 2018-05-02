Gang assaults father-son duo over police complaint in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A gang of 6-7 persons, including a husband-wife duo, assaulted a youth and his father over a police complaint lodged by them and also beating a dog in Jaripatka police area here on Sunday night. All the accused have been booked but no arrest has been made as yet.

A resident of Mecosabagh, Gautam Nagar, Anmol Yadavrao Chaudhary (21), in his complaint told police that he was at his home on Sunday. Around 8 pm, the accused Kalu Sheikh, his wife, Rajjak Sheikh, Chhotya Sahare, Pintu Sahare, Jyoti and their accomplices came to Anmol’s house and asked him why he lodged a police complaint against Kalu’s wife and also beat his dog. As the wordy duel was going on, the accused picked iron rods and attacked Anmol. He received serious injuries on his legs. Seeing his son in trouble, Anmol’s father tried to intervene in the fight. But he was also thrashed severely by the accused.

Jaripatka PSI Sanap, acting on Anmol’s complaint, booked all the accused under Sections 326, 452, 506, 141, 142, 143, 144, 147, 149 of the IPC and started a probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.