    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020

    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A 21-year-old youth, who took a hit from a recklessly driven truck on Mankapur road died at Mayo Hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Shiva Bhagat, a resident of Power Grid Square.

    According to police, Rohit along with his friend Gopi was driving his Splender bike (MH/49/BH/7436). Around 3 pm the duo was crossing Harley Davidson showroom on Mankapur-Gorewada road when a truck (MH/40/AK/1582) while trying to overtake the bike dashed them from behind. Though, Gopi escaped with minor injuries, Rohit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital. However, the doctor had pronounced him dead.

    Following the compliant of Gopi, Mankapur police have registered a case and booked the accused driver under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) read with Sub-section 134, 177 of the Maharashtra Motor Act. Further probe is underway.

