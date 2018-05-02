Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur ZP polls: Congress-NCP bags 38 seats, BJP 10; Shiv Sena bites dust

    Nagpur: In the prestigious Nagpur Zilla Parishad polls, Congress-NCP combine has won 38 circles so far while BJP was content with 10 circles. Shiv Sena has been wiped out in the polls.

    Out of 49 Circles of which results have been declared so far, Congress has bagged 26 and NCP 12. BJP has emerged victorious in 10 ZP circles while PWP has won one. Shiv Sena drew a blank.

    Polling for 59 seats of Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 116 seats of 13 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in Nagpur district was held on Tuesday with former alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena contesting separately for this battle of might. With around 67 per cent voting, 14,19,708 voters had sealed the fate of 270 candidates of ZP and 497 of PS in this election. The counting of votes and declaration of results is in progress on Wednesday, January 8.

    In the past few years, Nagpur Zilla Parishad was ruled by BJP and its alliance partners including Shiv Sena. After Assembly elections, BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways. Shiv Sena fought the ZP elections on its own but had to bite dust.

