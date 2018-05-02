Truck driver, 4 others attacked during Ganesh Visarjan in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A group of miscreants attacked a truck driver and four others with rods and stones as a dispute erupted during Ganesh immersion in Jaripatka area here on Tuesday. Four accused have reportedly been arrested in this connection.

The trouble started when the complainant, Gurbhel Singh Punarsingh Datle (42), resident of Samata Nagar, Jaripatka, was taking idol of Bappa in his Eicher truck (MH-40/DL 5319). Midway, Gurbhel Singh saw a big pothole on the road and hence stopped his truck. At the same time, the group of accused persons was also taking Ganesh idol for immersion and was right behind the truck. The accused asked Gurbhel Singh as to why he stopped his truck midway. But even before Gurbhel Singh could answer, the group of accused persons attacked Gurbhel Singh and four others namely Rinku, Shriram, Vivek and Vicky with wooden rod and stones.

Jaripatka PSI Khandekar, based on Gurbhel Singh’s complaint, booked four accused namely Prakash Kapurchand Bhagat (24), Nishant Sangharsh Gupta (30), Pranshu Anil Sahare (30), all residents of Samata Nagar, Dhiraj Dhanraj Nagdevte (21), resident of Babadeep Singh Nagar, Kapil Nagar and their four unidentified accomplices under Sections 324, 427, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC. The four named accused have reportedly been arrested. Further probe is underway.