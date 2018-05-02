IGNOU offers new courses in Nagpur Region

Nagpur: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started new courses in Nagpur Region. The Regional Director Dr. P. Sivaswaroop said that admissions for more than 200 Programmes for the July 2020 session are open. The last date to apply for the Online Admissions and Reregistration is September 15, 2020. The admissions are online and the interested can apply on IGNOU Portal https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. For Reregistration the Link is: https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/.

Dr. P. Sivaswaroop, in a press statement, further said that in order to encourage interested learners among SC/ST community, IGNOU is giving fee exemption to SC/ST students who wish to join in Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma, Bachelor Degree Programmes of IGNOU for July 2020 session. Willing students also have to submit online admission form for fresh admission and also re-registration. Total 100 programes are available for SC/ST candidates under this scheme including foreign languages, IT and vocational courses.

New courses:

IGNOU starts new courses every Session, depending on need of the society. Some such courses are as follows:

Post Graduate Diploma in Animal Welfare(PGDAW) is a 1 year Programme open for any Graduate. the PGDAW programme has covered welfare science, ethics, laws and standards of all managed animals like cattle and buffaloes; sheep and goat; pigs; poultry; working, performing, pet, zoo and lab animals.

Certificate in Solid Waste Management (CSWM) is a 6 months Programme open for any 10+2 student and is offered in Hindi Medium. Waste Management includes collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, recycling, the economy, Policy etc. This Programme deals with these in a comprehensive manner.

Post Graduate Certificate in Climate Change (PGCCC) is a 6 months Certificate Course open for any Graduate.

BSc (Honours) in Bio Chemistry for 10+2 with Science pass outs.

M.Sc. (Environment Science) Open for any Science Graduate.

Certificate in Mobile Application Development (CMAD) is 6 months and is open for any 10+2 pass or any 10th pass with 2/3 years Diploma or equivalent.

IGNOU Examinations: As per directions of UGC, IGNOU will be conducting its Final Year/Semester and Diploma/Certificate exams from September 17. In the Region, exams will be conducted at 11 Centres including Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nanded, Buldhana, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Kurkheda and Amravati Central Jail. The Hall Tickets will be made available on IGNOU website in few days.

Online activities of IGNOU: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Academic Sessions are severely disturbed. IGNOU has been using various Digital Media to compensate this deficiency. The Counselling Sessions are held through Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Facebook and You tube. Every Sunday, 5 PM Facebook Live Session is also conducted by Regional Director to interact with the Students. Students from all across India do take part in this Session. IGNOU is conducting various Pre Admission Counselling Sessions also. Nagpur Regional Centre has conducted recently a National Awareness Webinar on “Job Oriented and Skill Oriented Programmes of IGNOU in Agriculture and Animal Sciences”. S P Singh, IAS, Commissioner, Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra was the Chief Guest. He talked on the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry conditions in Maharashtra and Role of IGNOU. Dr M Shanmugam, Director, RSD, IGNOU New Delhi delivered Inaugural address. Prof S K Yadav, Prof P V K Sasidhar, Prof M K Salooja from IGNOU New Delhi explained various courses of IGNOU. Dr P Sivaswaroop, Regional Director of Nagpur Regional Centre conducted the Programme. This Programme was live broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook also.