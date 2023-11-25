Truck crushes teenage boy to death, injures friend in Kamptee

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, a speeding truck crushed a teenage boy to death and injured his friend seriously in the New Kamptee area on Friday afternoon.

Identified as Vansh Shekhar Wankhede (18), the deceased was a resident of Bhim Chowk, Kamptee. Injured Aavesh Shende (18), a resident of village Gada, taluka Kamptee, was rushed to a private hospital. Vansh was a student of Dadasaheb Kumbhare Multipurpose Training Institute. Aavesh, too, is studying in the same institute.

Vansh, who was the only son of his parents, and Aavesh were returning home from the institute on a Honda Activa (MH-40/BY-7988) around 2 pm. Near Seth Kesarimal Porwal College, a rashly-driven truck (MH-40/Y-0871) hit them from behind. Vansh and Aavesh fell off the scooter and came under the wheels of the truck. Their scooter stuck between the buffer and the wheel of the truck. Vansh was killed instantaneously. Aavesh, who sustained serious injuries, is now battling for his life in a private hospital.

New Kamptee Police detained the ‘killer’ truck and took its driver into custody. Further investigations are underway.

