Grand Inauguration Marks Start of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav: 12-Day Cultural Extravaganza Unveiled in Nagpur

Nagpur: The much-awaited Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav has commenced today at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Chowk, Hanuman Nagar. The 12-day grand festival, inaugurated today, will conclude on December 5 and feature various cultural and musical programmes. Dr Dnyanvatsal Swami, a social reformer and motivational speaker of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, graced the inaugural programme.

Prominent attendees included Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Culture Minister, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP State President.

The opening day showcased ‘Maharashtra Majha,’ a musical dance-drama presented by 900 artists of Sanskar Bharti, highlighting the culture and folk traditions of Maharashtra.

The festival will hold morning sessions for spiritual programmes and evening sessions for drama performances and music.

