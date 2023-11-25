Mystery shrouds missing girl’s death in Pardi, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Pardi area after a teenage girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a water filled pit near the railway crossing at Nageshwar Nagar on Friday morning.

The deceased, Sanchita Pramod Patil (15) was a resident of Plot No 52, Aaradhana Nagar, Bidgaon, Wathoda. Sanchita was reported missing on November 21. Following a complaint lodged by her father Pramod Daryav Patil (39), Wathoda Police had registered a case of kidnapping under 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

Around 10.45 am on Friday, some residents found Sanchita’s body floating in the water-filled pit and informed the police. Staff from Pardi Police visited the spot and sent the body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

After registering an accidental death case, police initiated an investigation. A police officer said that the autopsy report would reveal the exact cause of the girl’s death.

