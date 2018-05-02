Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

Truck crushes man to death at Kalamna market yard

Nagpur: An unidentified truck reportedly crushed a middle aged man’ head under its rear wheels at Kalamna Market on Sunday night.

Though the deceased has not been identified yet, cops have booked accused driver under Sections 379, 304 (A) read with Sections 134, 177 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police sources, the deceased would have consumed liquor last night and slept near the dumping yard at the Gate No. 2 of the Kalamna Market.

At around 9 pm, an unidentified truck reportedly parked near the dumping yard. During the same, the driver must have crushed the head of the deceased in its rear wheel.

