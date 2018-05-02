ST Bus knocks 65-year-old man dead in Kotwali

Nagpur: A 65-year-old man was killed after a ST Bus reportedly dashed his moped from behind on Great Nag Road on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Keshavrao Rambhau Suraskar, a resident of Shiwaji Nagar, Gangabai Ghat.

According to police sources, Keshavrao on his moped (MH/49/AV/3528) was driving home. At around 12.15 pm when he was near Bhola Ganesh Sqaure on Great Nag Road a recklessly driven ST Bus (MH/40/Y/5947) reportedly dashed his moped from behind. Owing to impact, Keshavrao lost control on the moped and fell by roadside and sustained severe injuries.

Following the incident some motorists alerted Control Room and called an Ambulance. Keshavrao was then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Pawan Keshavrao Suraskar, Kotwali police have booked the accused ST driver under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the IPC and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.