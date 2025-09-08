Truck crushes biker to death at Manewada Square, Nagpur

Nagpur: A speeding truck crushed to death a motorcycle rider at Manewada Square in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Arun Kondba Gaikwad (65), a resident of Mahakali Nagar, Besa, died before he could receive treatment.

According to police, at around 12.45 pm, Arun was riding home on his motorcycle (MH-49/AD7569) from Tapasya Square towards Manewada Square. When he reached in front of Sindhu Apartment at Manewada Square, a truck (MH40/BG-8403) coming from behind hit his bike with force. Arun fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. Nearby citizens immediately informed the police and rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H). However, doctors declared him dead. Police registered a case against the truck driver, Miraj Khan Siraj Khan (36), and took him into custody.

The residents expressed anger over the poor traffic management near Manewada Square. They pointed out that the traffic system on Manewada Road has completely collapsed. Due to the ongoing flyover construction work, the road has become narrow because of barricading. Still, heavy vehicles, especially sand laden trucks, continue to pass through the stretch, and many drivers are accused of driving recklessly. There is a demand for deployment of traffic personnel during peak hours to regulate the movement of vehicles. At present, the system is running only on automatic traffic signals, which is not enough to handle the heavy traffic flow.