11-year-old girl electrocuted by streetlight pole near Nagpur

Nagpur: Festive spirit turned into tragedy in Kalmeshwar near Nagpur on Saturday evening when an 11-year-old girl was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire from a streetlight pole during Ganesh Visarjan.

The victim has been identified as Sonali Sandeep Maraskolhe, a resident of Karna Layout, Brahmani, Kalmeshwar. Police said Sonali had gone out to play with her brother in a nearby ground when she accidentally stepped on an exposed electric wire connected to a streetlight. She was instantly trapped in the current, collapsed, and died on the spot.

The incident occurred at a time when hundreds of people had gathered in the locality for Ganesh immersion. Shocked residents rushed to the site, and soon after, tempers flared. Locals held the Kalmeshwar Municipal Council responsible, accusing it of negligence in maintaining streetlight poles, many of which reportedly have exposed wiring. They pointed out that the accident site, which houses a garden, gym equipment, and a temple, is a popular spot frequented by families and children every day.

The situation in the area remained tense late into the night. Police Inspector Manoj Kalbande conducted a panchnama, and Sonali’s body was sent to Nagpur for post-mortem examination. Later, a meeting was convened at Kalmeshwar Police Station in the presence of Tehsildar Vikas Bikkad, Municipal Council Chief Officer Akash Suradkar, an MSEDCL officer, social activists, and the victim’s father, Sandeep Maraskolhe.

During the meeting, the Chief Officer announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, with Rs 40,000 released immediately to cover funeral expenses. However, residents and activists strongly rejected the aid, terming it grossly inadequate, and demanded a Rs 50 lakh compensation for Sonali’s family.

The tragedy has sparked outrage in Kalmeshwar, with citizens demanding accountability and immediate corrective measures to ensure public safety around municipal installations.