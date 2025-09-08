NMC to hear objections on draft ward structure for civic polls on Sept 9

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will hold a public hearing on September 9 to address objections raised over the draft ward structure prepared for the upcoming civic elections.

According to officials, 115 objections have been received from citizens, political representatives, and organizations. The hearing will begin at 11 am in the Commissioner’s Meeting Hall at the New Administrative Building, Civil Lines.

The State Government has appointed Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), to supervise the process. The hearing will continue until all objections are reviewed.

The civic body has issued notices to all those who submitted objections, urging them to remain present on the scheduled date.

After the hearing, NMC will submit a detailed report to the State Election Commission (SEC). If clerical errors or discrepancies pointed out during the objections are found valid, necessary corrections will be incorporated. The revised draft of the Prabhag structure will then be republished with the SEC’s approval.

The ward restructuring is a crucial step in finalizing the electoral map of Nagpur, which will determine representation in the next general body of the civic corporation.