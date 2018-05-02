Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Loaded truck rams into house at Seminary Hills, driver dead

    Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a truck driver was crushed under the same vehicle he was driving as it rammed into a house after he lost control over it. Several others were reportedly injured in the accident that happened on IBM road, Seminary Hills under Gittikhadan police on Tuesday afternoon.

    The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Bhaudas Aratpayare (25).

    According to police sources, Nitesh was drivering the heavy vehicle when he lost control over the wheels. The truck then entered local area and overturned killing Nitesh.

    Some locals then altered Police Control Room, following which Gittikhadan police approached the spot. Cops have sent body for the post-mortem, in the meantime a case of accidental death was registered by the police.

    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus
    Another standoff between NMC, BJP : MLC ‘abuses’ senior official
    Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death
    नागपुरात ७४ पॉझिटिव्ह, एकाचा मृत्यू, या वसाहतीत आढळले रुग्ण
    Maharashtra Reports 6,497 New Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 193 Deaths
    Ex-UGC chief Sukhadeo Thorat demands cancellation of final year exams
    कृषी मालावर आधारित उद्योग, अर्थव्यवस्था, निर्यातवाढ, नवीन तंत्रज्ञान हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : नितीन गडकरी
    CBSE 12th Result 2020 : 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys
    CBSE declares Class XII results
    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14
