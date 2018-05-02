Loaded truck rams into house at Seminary Hills, driver dead

Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident, a truck driver was crushed under the same vehicle he was driving as it rammed into a house after he lost control over it. Several others were reportedly injured in the accident that happened on IBM road, Seminary Hills under Gittikhadan police on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Bhaudas Aratpayare (25).

According to police sources, Nitesh was drivering the heavy vehicle when he lost control over the wheels. The truck then entered local area and overturned killing Nitesh.

Some locals then altered Police Control Room, following which Gittikhadan police approached the spot. Cops have sent body for the post-mortem, in the meantime a case of accidental death was registered by the police.