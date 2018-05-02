Dr. Pachlore foundations ‘Pride Of Planet 2020’ Award Declared to Late Irffan Khan

Inspiration Idol Award to Dr. T.S. Satyanaryana Rao

Dr. Pachlore Foundations- Maestro Multiversity, India Is An Internationally Acclaimed & Celebrated Organization Exploring Its Services In The field of Social, Cultural, Rural, Educational & Medical Development. The Foundation is renowned name in Central India among Elite class and mass for its outstanding contribution in social and community services. The pivotal issues of Farmers suicide, women empowerment , child and human rights, Malnutrition, Rural Health and Education is Successfully resolved and served by the trust.

Every Year Foundation Celebrates its Inspiration Fest to spread and share awareness about various issues of concern, making it one of its kind event of Health , Happiness & Harmony. The apex highlight of the event is celebrated with conferring of Pride Of planet Award, which Is The Prestigious Recognition Honour Every Year To An Individual For Rendering Extraordinary Contribution In The Vivid Field Of Scientific, Social, Cultural, Educational ,Medical, Legal, Rural, Women Empowerment, Human Rights, International Peace, Literature, Management , Arts & Community Services. Right From The Inception The Award Has Attracted Many Intellectuals And Achievers Of International Repute.

The Elite List of past Pride of Planet Award winner Includes Madame Justyna Krukowska (Poland) , Dr. Pratibhatai Devisingh Shekhawat , Bishop Rosario , Bunny Reuben ,Dr. Lokendrasingh , Col. Padmanabhan , Prof. C.B Nadgouda, KrishnaPrakash ( IPS), Dr. Satish Wate , Dr. Govind Kasat , Dr. Mohan Agashe , Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal and many other Intellectuals have decorated the Hall Of Fame.

POP- 2020 award will conferred to the most versatile and dynamic Actor & celebrated International artist Irrfan Khan , posthumously for his exemplary and enriching contribution in the field of Art – Culture Conservation and International cinema. Stupa Sikdar ( Wife ) & Babil Khan ( Son ) and other family associates and friends expressed their gratitude & delight for the honour. From theatre , T.V to International cinema Irrfan Khan has left no stone unturned to prove his mettle as Golden star. His commendable acting with ease of expression and mystic eyes makes him stand different and above others. His remarkable performances in Life Of Pi , Jurassic Park , Hassil, Maqbull , Hindi Medium , Angrezi Medium and innumerable list of other performances are truly immortal.

“The dazzling & dashing Irrfan Khan has been associated with Dr, Pachlore Foundations workshop , ‘ Operation – Theatre for Movies & Mind’ and many other creative projects & conferences. He was contagiously enthusiastic and enigmatic star. His Passion and dedication for taking acting to different level makes him a phenomenon in all sense, His Sudden exit from the stage of life , makes the drama of life uninteresting . But, Certainly Irrfan has left his mark in hearts and mind of us all , and the show must go on.” Expressed Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore , who shared stage and great association with Irrfan Khan. He Further declared that in the realm of Covid-19 Pandemic scenario , the Award function will be taken in executive gatering in virtual mode in Inspiration fest 2020 & A special documentary ‘Irrfaniyat ‘ will also be released along with the Inspiration song on the occasion of completion of two decades of foundations celebrations.

The Inspiration Idol Award. –

Dr. Pachlore foundation will allso be felicitating Glocal Achievers, Eminent Medical and Community service provider Dr. T. S. Satyanarayana Rao ( Dean- JSSM , Mysore & Hon. Sec IPS ) with Inspiration Idol Award for his enduring achievement. Dr. Rao is an Renowned Psychiatrist & Sexual Health Specialist. His immense contribution and collaborative research has taken Psychiatry and sexual medicine in India beyond boundries in to the global village and he has provided with the extraordinary and exemplary contribution to the field and is being faculty to many European & SAARC nations

Expressing Gratitude for the Foundation Dr. Rao said , “ It feels good to be recognized for the cause your are striving for. Our endurance and Medical exercise is similar to kind of hard work for social cause done by Dr. Pachlore foundation. The new generation should nurture culture of classic taste and tradition with selfless service attitude working towards the emancipation of mindkind in all sense. The present Pandemic phobia has raised the demand for mental health Research & Services at large in scientific and systematic manner”

Dr. Pachlore Foundations Annual fiesta – ‘ Inspiration Fest’ is all set to bedazzled every class and mass with its innovative practices and creative principles. To mark upon Two decades of successful services , Dr. Pachlore Foundation , Maestro Multiversity , India is also organizing , International Health – E- Conclave on 19 July to make orientation about wellness principles & practices. Its going to be not only glittering Glamorous but also Intellectuallyy flooded wisdom workshop , with the Guiding Session of International Icon Speakers viz; Justyna Krukowska ( Director-JBL- European Council ) , Dr. Lokendrasingh ( Director – CIIMS , Nagpur ) , Maestro Dr.

Vikramsingh Pachlore ( Director – DPF- PVMM, India) and Dr. T.S.Satyanaryana Rao ( Dean- JSSM , Mysore) who will be guiding on pivotal medical issues on the eve of Inspiration Fest 19 July 20 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Informed Dr. Sanjeevani ( Medical Director- DPF- PVMM ). She Further added“The dazzling Inspiration Fest is open for all to witness the galaxy of stars from every field and arena registering their remarkable presence . Every year Inspiration fest recharge, rejuvenates and rebukes all of us with new joy, vigor and enthusiasm to render our welfare mission and visionary task. With the bestowed blessing of all well wishers since last two decades , we feel on Cloud Nine of Faith and satisfaction. Salus Populi Superma Lex ( Welfare of the People is the supreme law) is the belief and motto of Dr. Pachlore Foundations and we will always strive for it”.