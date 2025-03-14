Truck Breaks Railway Crossing, Collides with Amba Express in Jalgaon – Major Accident Averted

Advertisement



Jalgaon: A major accident was narrowly avoided near Bodwad railway station in Jalgaon on Friday morning when a wheat-laden truck broke through an unauthorized railway crossing and entered the tracks. Moments later, it was hit by the high-speed Amba Express (Mumbai-Amravati), splitting the truck into two. The front section of the truck got stuck to the railway engine due to the impact.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the railway infrastructure suffered significant damage. The overhead electric wires on the Mumbai-Kolkata route were damaged, disrupting train services on this section. According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 4:30 AM, and restoration work is underway. The track is expected to be cleared within an hour and a half to resume normal rail operations.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accident was caused by the truck driver’s reckless attempt to cross the railway tracks despite restrictions. The railway administration has launched an investigation and may take legal action against the driver for negligence.

Advertisement