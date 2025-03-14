Negligence Led to Deadly Bhandara Ordnance Factory Blast, Officials Booked

Advertisement



Bhandara: The devastating blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district on January 24, which claimed nine lives and left four injured, was allegedly caused by negligence in repairing critical machines and instruments, an official has revealed.

Following an investigation by a probe committee, an FIR was registered on March 8 by Jawahar Nagar police, naming four officials from the defence production unit. The accused include Devendra Meena (Divisional Officer, Safety Section), Aadil Farooqui (Junior Works Manager, Maintenance Department), Anandrao Faye (Section Administration Officer), and Sanjay Dhapade (General Administration Department). Several other unidentified officials have also been booked.

The inquiry found that the Extrumix machine and other instruments in the LTPE (Low Temperature Plastic Explosives) section of the RX department, located in building number 23, had deteriorated but were not repaired in time, ultimately leading to the explosion. Additionally, it was discovered that trainees were made to work in highly sensitive areas, raising serious concerns about safety protocols.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Authorities continue their investigation, and further legal action is expected.

Advertisement