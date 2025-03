Advertisement



Nagpur: A fire broke out at Ram Bhandar in Nagpur due to an air compressor blast in a deep freezer. The incident caused significant damage, but fortunately, no lives were lost as the restaurant was closed at the time.

Fire tenders from Trimurti Nagar fire station responded quickly and successfully extinguished the flames. Authorities have begun an investigation to assess the extent of the damage and determine if any further risks remain.



