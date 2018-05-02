Trouble for customers as banks to remain closed for 7 days from March 27 to April 4

Nagpur: Bank customers could be left high and dry as banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4 including three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country. There are only 2 working days for banks between 27 March and 4 April.

Beginning with, March 27 is a last Saturday, while March 28 is a Sunday and March 29 will be a holiday on account of Holi festival. However, bank branches will actually be closed for several more occasions. Bank services on March 31 will remain suspended, even though it is not a holiday, on account of the last day of the financial year. On April 1, banks will be out of bound for customers as the day happens to be bank closing of accounts. On April 2, banks will be closed on account of Good Friday. Banking services will be carried out for only two days in between (March 30 and April 3).

To sum up, banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4.

Banks will remain closed on:

March 27: Last Saturday of the month of

March 28: Sunday

March 29: Monday (Holi Holiday)

March 30: Tuesday (Banks open)

March 31: Wednesday (Year-end holiday)

April 1: Thursday (Bank closing of accounts)

April 2: Friday (Good Friday)

April 3: Saturday is a working day

April 4: Sunday

In fact, banks across India will remain closed for 14 days in the month of April, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays calendar. Out of these 14 days, eight holidays are on account of various festivals and the bank closing day (April 1) while the rest are regular holidays including four Sundays and two Saturdays.

Bank Holidays in April: