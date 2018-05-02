Murder accused kinnar raped in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: A murder accused kinnar (transgender), lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, was raped by on-duty police personnel and some prisoners frequently since the past few days. The Jail administration was allegedly neglecting the complaints filed by the victim kinnar. Subsequently, based on a petition, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Jail Superintendent and DIG and sought their replies by May 6. The court has also ordered the Jail Superintendent to present the complainant kinnar before Dhantoli police for filing an FIR against the accused.

According to media reports, the petition filed by the victim kinnar in the High Court, names of the accused persons have been mentioned. They are Sachin Tichkule, PSI Karpande, Bhosale, prisoners Mukesh Yadav and Darshan Singh Kapoor. It is being alleged that as the jail administration neglected the victim’s complaints, the kinnar had resorted to fast agitation. The kinnar had also approached the Sessions Court in this connection but no action was initiated. Finally, a petition was filed in the High Court.

It may be recalled that in June 2019, a group of kinnars had attacked another kinnar named Chamcham murderously over the hostility between two groups of Kinnars over establishing supremacy in their “field of activity.” The attacked kinnar later died.

At that time, police had arrested five kinnars for their alleged involved in the murder. The arrested kinnars were lodged in male barracks of Nagpur Central Jail. Four of the kinnars were granted bail but the said victim kinnar was still in jail. The kinnar had pleaded with jail administration for separate barracks but no action was taken. In the meantime, the accused police personnel and some prisoners abused the kinnar sexually for days, the media report said.