ABKMS Foundation announces National Executive, Amitabh Nigam named National President

Virendra Khare as Chairman and SN Vinod as Vice Chairman of Advisory Board

Nagpur: Amitabh Nigam, from Nagpur, has been nominated as the National President of Akhil BharatiyaKayastha Maha Sabha(ABKMS) with Virendra Khare as Chairman and S N Vinod as Vice Chairman of Advisory Board. The National Executive includes General Secretary Organisation Anurag Srivastava, National General Secretaries Mini Shikha Arti Sharan, Amit Srivastava Tyagi, Alok Saxena,National Vice Presidents Sushil Khare, Kapish Srivastava, Neel Kamal, Manoj Kumar Srivastava,Sumant Siddhant, Sameer Khale, Joydeep Sarkar, National Secretaries Piyush Prashar, Rajib Sinha, Ashok Srivastava, Sumit Sahay,Shri Vinay Srivastava, Vikash Kumar, Women’s Forum National President Dr Namita Rakesh, General Secretary Organisation Seema Nigam, General Secretaries Madhuri Srivastava, Reena Khare, Rakhi Srivastava, Swarnima Khare Mishra, National Vice Presidents Bhawana Sinha, Manjulika Asthana, Meena Sahay, Neena Saxena, Nimisha Nupur, Dr Prity Prasad, National Secretaries Vibha Srivastava, Priti Nigam, Dr Shweta Shrivastava, Roli Nigam, Sony Verma, Youth Forum National President Bhumika Bhatnagar Singh, National General Secretary Organisation Shivam Aditya, National General Secretaries Krishna Khare, Zubin Sinha, Saumya Shrirup, Richa Sinha,National Vice Presidents Gazal Sharan, Richa Nigam, Akshay Anand, NationalSecretaries Aatish Nigam, Ayushi Khare, Harshawardhana Shrirup, Tanmay Asthana, IT Forum National President Rahul Dayal Srivastava, National General Secretary Organisation Ashish Mathur, National General Secretaries Saumya Shrirup, Gaurav Srivastava, Amit Kumar, Vishal Kumar, National Treasurer Sujit Kumar Srivastava.

National Advisory Board will be chaired by business mentor Virendra Khare as Chairman and S N Vinod, noted journalist as Vice Chairman.

Other members are Prabhat Ranja, Naveen Khare, H S Nigam, A K Sharan, Saurabh Shrirup, Vimal Srivastava, Shakti Swarup Nigam, Pratima Pradhan and Siddhartha Shankar Srivastava. State committees will be announced later this month