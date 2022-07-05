Nagpur reports 135 fresh Covid cases, 65 recovered, active patients at 581

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 135 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 65 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
Out of total 135 cases, 53 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 83 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.
A total of 1,881 samples (1,556 RT-PCR and 325 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 581 (183 rural and 398 city).
