Tricksters duping Gandhibagh vendors using PayTm

Nagpur: While country is heading towards becoming cashless economy by switching to e-transactions, the move seems dubious for Gandhibagh based vendors who have been defrauded by gang of tricksters of thousands of rupees through Paytm App.

The accused reportedly cheated a shopkeeper, who owns garment shops. Initially they would give a call posing as a Paytm officials seeking OTP to siphon off the money. However, after first few incidents when vendors cracked tricksters’ ploy] they have now started sending a link on the cellphones by clicking on which you unknowingly give access to your Paytm account.

Speaking with Nagpur Today Sumit Muniyar, owner of a garment shop in Gandhibagh said that, “The incident started after we have installed new Paytm machinery and QR Codes at our shops. It appears that tricksters have all the knowledge about owners movement, as they act accordingly whose present in the shop”

“From past two days we are getting calls from hacker who states that he is from Paytm and asks to click in the mentioned link and hacks account,” he said and added, “There’s a chance that huge data leak from the ends of Paytm. And even after registering complaint at Cyber Cell, hacker’s number 9088356936 is still active and his calling others.”

Due to such flourishing incidents, the vendors have approached Cyber Cell and have filed a complaint regarding this matter.

By Shubham Nagdeve