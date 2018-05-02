Green Fuel : Nagpur’s first CNG station to be functional from Sept 8

Nagpur: Taking a significant step towards promoting unconventional energy as auto fuel, the first CNG Station is all set to start at Automotive Square from September 8. Run by Rawmatt Industries Private Limited the initiative is an outcome of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s vision of converting all fleet of NMC’s diesel vehicles to CNG.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Vaddadi Subbarao Director of Rawmatt Industries Pvt Ltd , opened up about the the challenges to bring LNG and converting it to CNG.

“Rawmatt has taken care of all issues to meet the supply chain management and proper inventory to meet the demand and for regular supply of CNG to Nagpur. It’s Nitin Gadkari’s dream coming true for a clean & environment friendly natural gas used in automobiles in Nagpur with further advantages such as cost effective and sustainable source of fuel,” he said.

“Rawmatt set up full scale conversion centre in Wadi to take up all diesel fleet to CNG conversion systems. We bring in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) from Dahej Terminal in Gujarat with the help of tankers. Transporting LNG as compared to CNG is easy and cost effective. After LNG arrives in Nagpur at our facility. We convert it into CNG with the help of vaporisation and further transported to daughter stations by CNG cascades mounted on vehicles,” Subbarao asserted.

He further elaborated that, “Rawmatt has all set to set up total 12 cog daughter stations to meet the demand in Nagpur, currently 3 stations are ready for dispensing CNG , NMC buses will run on CNG from tomorrow commercially. Rawmatt will convert 15000 petrol cars and 10000 petrol Autos soon to CNG in nagpur. Cost of petrol is 80/- per liter and cost of CNG will be 60 per kg, CNG gives better mileage and life of engine. Nagpur will get rid of pollution soon to some extent.”