Tricksters dupe job aspirant of Rs 92 k in Pratapnagar

Nagpur: Pratapnagar police have rounded-up a group of three tricksters, including a woman, for allegedly defrauding a 32-year-old woman on the pretext of bank job. The accused trio reportedly siphoned Rs 92,000 from the victim who resides in Sneh Nagar, between May 3 and 23 this year.

Cops have booked accused identified as Anamika Sharma, Deepak Kumar and Abhishek Sharma all residents of Gurgaon, Haryana.

In her complaint, 32-year-old Ashwini Arun Burade informed Pratapnagar police that she met accused trio back in May this year through consultancy service. The accused promised her to provide job at Axis Bank in Gurgoan. However, on the pretext of procedures and paperwork the accused took Rs 92,000 from the accused between May 3 and 23 this year but never arranged an interview with the bank. When the victim tried contacting them the accused trio switched off their mobile phones.

Based on the complaint registered by Ashwini, Pratapnagar police have registered an offence under Sections 420 of the IPC and Sub-section 66 (D) of the IT Act.