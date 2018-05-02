Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020

    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000

    Nagpur: New Kamptee police have booked a trickster allegedly for swapping ATM card and withdrawing Rs 89,988 from an account of a 70-year-old man here on Tuesday. Based on the complaint lodged by Mohanlaal Maldin Pal, a resident of Flat. No. 65, New Tukaram Lay-out, Kalamna road, cops have booked the unidentified accused on the charges of fraud.

    According to police, Pal along with his friend Ramesh Ramroop Yadav had gone to Jaisambh Chowk based State Bank of India’s (SBI) ATM on Tuesday afternoon. While entering the ATM, the accused reportedly swap the cards and later extracted around Rs 90,000. As the fraud came to light, Pal then approached New Kamptee police and filed a complaint.

