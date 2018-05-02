Bonfire set ablze teenage girl in Hingna, died

Nagpur: A 19-year-old girl who was set ablze by a bonfire at her Hingna based house on January 2, 2020 died at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Juhi Anil Bawne, a resident of Khairi Pannase, near Hingna.

According to police sources, Juhi was seating next to a bonfire when her cloths caught fire in the afternoon of January 2. With severe burns she was immediately rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. Following the long battle with the burns, Juhi’s life snuffed out on Tuesday midnight.

Hingna police on prima facie have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.