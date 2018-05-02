Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali

    Nagpur: A trickster not only robbed a man of his two mobile phones but also took away his motorcycle in Kotwali police area here. The incident occurred between May 25 and June 4, 2020. Cops are searching for the trickster.

    The complainant, Ankit Sunil Komalwar (28), resident of Nara Road, Jaripatka, had placed an advertisement on Facebook Market Place for sale of two mobile phones. The accused trickster named Gaurav Arora contacted Ankit and evinced interest in buying his two cell phones.

    The accused told Ankit to meet him near Suruchi Wine Bar, Nandanvan Cement Road in Kotwali area. As Ankit met the accused, the trickster on the pretext of showing the two cell phones to his mother, took them as well as Ankit’s bike (MH-31/EC 5010) and vanished from the spot. Ankit suffered loss of Rs 50,000 for his folly.

    Kotwali API Bhand has booked the accused Gaurav Arora under Section 406 of the IPC and searching for him.

    Trending In Nagpur
    4 armed goons planning robbery nabbed in Beltarodi
    4 armed goons planning robbery nabbed in Beltarodi
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    Trickster robs man of two cell phones, bike in Kotwali
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    CS Examinations to be held in August
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Dubious politician dupes woman of Rs 10 lakh in Pratap Nagar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    Major fire at chemical shop in Itwari, smoke seen from Sadar
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    नागपूरमध्ये प्लास्टिक गोदामाला भीषण आग
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    साठ रेल्वे डब्यात १५० बेड सज्ज
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Can School be reopened soon in Maharashtra as per Govt Circular ?
    Maharashtra Schools Outside Red-Zones To Open For Senior Classes From July 1
    Maharashtra Schools Outside Red-Zones To Open For Senior Classes From July 1
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील शिधापत्रिका नसलेल्या नागरिकांसाठी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते आत्मनिर्भर योजनेचा शुभारंभ
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील शिधापत्रिका नसलेल्या नागरिकांसाठी पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते आत्मनिर्भर योजनेचा शुभारंभ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0