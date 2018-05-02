Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake

Nagpur: Residents of Pragati Society, near Sonegaon Lake, with the support of Principal of VMIT Dr. Ankush Mankar, held a tree plantation drive recently. The event was organized by an organisation Action Earth to address the environmental problems due to rise in temperature, massive air pollution and deforestation.

Locals and young people participated in the tree plantation drive enthusiastically. “Tree plantation is an important aspect to prevent natural disasters. Trees are the source of oxygen which we need for our whole life and we should plant more trees more often, said Chetan Sarode, Founder of Action Earth.

The tree plantation drive was supported by HOD of VMIT Dhiraj Balsaraf, Mangesh Badhal, Managing Director, Savitar Incorporation, and all the volunteers.