    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar

    Nagpur: A private travel company cheated a woman to the tune of Rs 75,000 by pilfering the money from his account fraudulently.

    The complainant, Shashi Premlal Maravi (28), resident of YWCA Hostel, Civil Lines, wanted to travel from Jabalpur to Nagpur. Shashi searched contact number of Nandan Travels and phoned 8388839238 for details. The holder of the phone later sent Shashi a link through mobile number 7866995660 and told her to fill up details of her travel plan. As told by the travel company, Shashi sent details on the link. But to her shock, the trickster withdrew Rs 75,000 from Shashi’s account fraudulently between February 19 and 21, 2020 and thus cheated her.

    Sadar PSI Mahipale, acting on Shashi’s complaint, booked the accused travel company under Section 420 of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of IT Act. Further probe is underway.

