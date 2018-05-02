Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    HC issues notice to IOCL in petrol pump allotment case

    Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has issued notice in the matter pertaining to allotment of a petrol pump dealership by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

    The petitioner Ravi Arun Narwade came across an advertisement published by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in a Marathi daily “Sakal” dated 25-11-18. It was submitted that the said advertisement invited applications for allotment of petrol pump dealership. It was further submitted that, Mauza Shembalpimpri was also included in the said advertisement from where candidate for petrol pump dealership was to be selected.

    Narwade had applied for petrol pump dealership at Mauza Shembalpimpri vide application dated 23-12-18 from Group II. It is submitted that, Ravi Narwade had entered into a lease agreement with one Ramesh Shyamrao Salunke who was owner of Gat No. 146, Mauza Shembalpimpri, Tah Pusad Dist Yavatmal. The lease agreement contained clause for subletting the land to oil company. It is submitted that the petitioner Ravi Narwade had filled in all the required details and also mentioned land to be Gat No. 146, Mauza Shembalpimpri, Tah Pusad Dist Yavatmal. The said application was filled in on 23-12-19 at about 10.22 pm. It is submitted that, while Ravi Narwade was filling the form, there was technical glitch in the website of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and hence Narwade could not submit the form in initial two attempts and form was ultimately submitted in 3rd attempt. That, even though, Ravi Narwade had filled in Gat No. to be 146, same was shown in the print out of application to be Gat No. 57 due to problems in website and due to technical glitch.

    Narwade had given necessary documents including application form, Appendix-XA, Appendix-IIIA, Appendix-IIIA, 7/12 extract, caste certificate, caste validity certificate etc to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd vide application dated 18-05-19. It is submitted that, perusal of Appendix-IIIA as well as notarized affidavit would reveal that, Ravi Arun Narwade had stated Gat No. to be 146 Mauza Shembalpimpri, Tah Pusad Dist Yavatmal and not Gat No. 57.

    On 22-06-19, Ravi Narwade received an email from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd informing him that, he has been selected for the draw of lots and he should remain personally present at Hotel Tuli International in Nagpur on 4-07-19 along with requisite documents.

    While Narwade had been to Hotel Tuli International on 4-07-19 for draw of lots, he was not informed by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd that, there is mistake while filling in Gat No. vis a vis Appendix-XA, Appendix-IIIA, Appendix-IIIA, 7/12 extract etc.

    On 14-12-19, Narwade received another email from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd informing him that, he has been held ineligible as there is mismatch in Survey No. of the land.

    It is submitted that, Ravi Narwade was astonished to receive the mail as he has filled in correct details in the online application but it is only due to technical glitch that, wrong Survey No. was mentioned. Further, Narwade has submitted that, all required documents which mentioned Gat No.146 Mauza Shembalpimpri, Tah Pusad Dist Yavatmal.

    Therefore Ravi Narwade filed writ petition before High Court praying for allotment of petrol pump in his favour alleging high handed action on the part of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. It was submitted that, documents supplied viz. Appendix-XA, Appendix-IIIA, Appendix-IIIA, 7/12 extract etc also mentioned Gat No.146 Mauza Shembalpimpri, Tah Pusad Dist Yavatmal but it appears that, respondent has not applied its mind to said documents and did not conduct verification of proper Survey No.

    The Division Bench, presided over by Justice RK Deshpande and Justice Amit Borkar, issued notice and by way of ad interim order directed that, allotment of petrol pump shall be subject to decision of writ of writ petition.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for the petitioner Ravi Arun Narwade.

    Happening Nagpur
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Maharashtra News
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    Hindi News
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    Trending News
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Featured News
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Trending In Nagpur
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    HC issues notice to IOCL in petrol pump allotment case
    HC issues notice to IOCL in petrol pump allotment case
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145