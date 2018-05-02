Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal

Nagpur: Two tricksters, one of them posing as Army officer, took a youth for a ride by cheating him to the tune of Rs 83,500 in bogus two-wheeler deal. MIDC police are searching for the accused. The cheating took place between October 10 and 29, 2019.

A resident of Plot No. 22, MHADA Colony, Sant Gadge Nagar, Hingna Road, Sumanraj Rajanna Ankari (22) wanted to purchase a two-wheeler. He noticed an advertisement of an Activa for sale on OLX site. The ad was given by one Ashishkumar Khandelwal of Nagpur and he wanted to sell his Activa for Rs 20,000. Subsequently, Sumanraj contacted Khandelwal on his mobile 6265849408 and expressed desire to purchase his Activa. Khandelwal informed Sumanraj that he as Army officer and is on duty at Nagpur Airport.

After negotiating a deal, Sumanraj transferred Rs 1000 to Khandelwal’s ‘Army Transport PayTM Payment Bank account 918426891383 through Google Pay. Later, the accused Khandelwal called Sumanraj at Mangalmurti Square for further talks. Sumanraj reached there but the accused bogus Army officer did not turn up. But when Sumanraj phoned him, the trickster told him to pay additional Rs 2,020 and contact another accused named Pravin Kumar. Pravin Kumar forced Sumanraj to transfer Rs 63,560 online. This way, Sumanraj paid total Rs 83,500 to the two tricksters but was not given the Activa moped.

MIDC Madankar has registered a case against the two tricksters under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and launched a search to apprehend them.