Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal

    Nagpur: Two tricksters, one of them posing as Army officer, took a youth for a ride by cheating him to the tune of Rs 83,500 in bogus two-wheeler deal. MIDC police are searching for the accused. The cheating took place between October 10 and 29, 2019.

    A resident of Plot No. 22, MHADA Colony, Sant Gadge Nagar, Hingna Road, Sumanraj Rajanna Ankari (22) wanted to purchase a two-wheeler. He noticed an advertisement of an Activa for sale on OLX site. The ad was given by one Ashishkumar Khandelwal of Nagpur and he wanted to sell his Activa for Rs 20,000. Subsequently, Sumanraj contacted Khandelwal on his mobile 6265849408 and expressed desire to purchase his Activa. Khandelwal informed Sumanraj that he as Army officer and is on duty at Nagpur Airport.

    After negotiating a deal, Sumanraj transferred Rs 1000 to Khandelwal’s ‘Army Transport PayTM Payment Bank account 918426891383 through Google Pay. Later, the accused Khandelwal called Sumanraj at Mangalmurti Square for further talks. Sumanraj reached there but the accused bogus Army officer did not turn up. But when Sumanraj phoned him, the trickster told him to pay additional Rs 2,020 and contact another accused named Pravin Kumar. Pravin Kumar forced Sumanraj to transfer Rs 63,560 online. This way, Sumanraj paid total Rs 83,500 to the two tricksters but was not given the Activa moped.

    MIDC Madankar has registered a case against the two tricksters under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and launched a search to apprehend them.

    Happening Nagpur
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Maharashtra News
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    हर हर महादेव च्या जयघोषाने दुमदुमले श्रीक्षेत्र कामठेश्वर शिव मंदिर
    Hindi News
    बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    गोंदिया: गुमशुदा बालक सकुशल घर पहुंचा
    गोंदिया: गुमशुदा बालक सकुशल घर पहुंचा
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Featured News
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Trending In Nagpur
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Remember what happened in Gujarat, BJP MLC Girish Vyas tells AIMIM leader Pathan
    Saoner land collapse : 4 women die, contractor booked
    Saoner land collapse : 4 women die, contractor booked
    Nagpur’s 19-year-old national level boxer ends life
    Nagpur’s 19-year-old national level boxer ends life
    National integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to be inaugurated tomorrow
    National integration camp by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to be inaugurated tomorrow
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145