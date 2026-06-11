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Nagpur: Panic gripped the MP Bus Stand area in Nagpur on Thursday evening after a parked travel bus suddenly caught fire. Fortunately, no passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, averting a major tragedy.

According to information received, the fire broke out around 4:15 pm in an Amina Travels bus stationed at the MP Bus Stand. Witnesses reported smoke emerging from the vehicle before it quickly escalated into a massive blaze, engulfing a large portion of the bus within minutes.

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Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and launched an immediate firefighting operation. Fire personnel successfully contained the blaze and ensured that nearby vehicles were moved to safety to prevent the fire from spreading.

The bus operates on the Nagpur–Mokhada–Umranala route and was scheduled to depart at 5:15 pm. Since boarding had not yet begun, there were no passengers onboard when the fire erupted.

Preliminary findings by the fire department suggest that a short circuit in the bus battery may have triggered the fire. However, officials have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause.

While no injuries or fatalities were reported, the bus suffered extensive damage. The incident caused temporary panic and disruption in the MP Bus Stand area before the situation was brought under control.

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