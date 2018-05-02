Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral

Nagpur: Furious over his driver’s drinking habit and defamation it caused to his firm, a Wadi based transporter allegedly tied up a man and assaulted him with iron rods. The accused also reportedly inserted iron rods in the private part of the victim, revealed sources.

Wadi police have booked accused identified as Akhil Pohankar, owner of Renuka Freight Carriers (RFC) in this connection.

Though Akhil who reportedly belong to a prominent political affiliation group, Wadi police initially struggled to register an offence against him, sources added.

The victim identified as Vikky Aaglave, a resident of Kalmeshwar who is reportedly a habitual drinker was working with RFC a Gondkhari based prominent transporting firm. Owing to RFCs market status, Vikky reportedly took money from the dealers on the pretext of advance for their transported goods, however used it for his own profit. Though Akhil had no idea whatsoever regarding this. The matter came to fore after dealer who never received their goods knocked RFCs door seeking their money. In the meantime, Vikky had fled the city for two weeks without informing anyone.

On July 27, Vikky reportedly approached firm’s Gondkhairi based office and told Akhil that it was out of sickness he had to left the city. Which triggered Akhil’s anger who was already facing defamation due to Vikky’s act and paying creditors.

Following which, he tied Vikky to the roof and assaulted him with iron rods. During the same he reportedly inserted plastic rod in Vikky’s private part. While the people present there recording the incident. The same video is taking rounds on social media.

