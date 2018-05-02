Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Jul 28th, 2019

3 dead, 13 injured after truck hits tractor in Gondia

Three people were killed and 13 injured on Sunday morning after their tractor was hit by a truck in Davva village of Gondia district, an official said.

After being hit by the truck, the rear part of the tractor swerved and the vehicle fell off the bridge into a nullah, an official said.

“There were 16 people in the tractor. Three of them died on the spot. The others are injured and have been hospitalised. The truck was trying to overtake the tractor when the mishap happened. We have registered a case,” he said.

