Transportation of coal from school premises reaches High Court

Nagpur: A disturbing development has come to light in which loads of coal is being transported from a school premises at Warora in Chandrapur district. The school has filed a petition in this regard in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The court has issued notices to the Union Environment Ministry, WCL and other respondents and directed them to present their case.
The petition has been filed by the Director of Sanskar Bharti School, Warora in Chandrapur district. There is a coal mine near the school. WCL and Public Works Department have built a road for transportation of coal from here. Approval was not sought for road construction. The petitioners also expressed apprehension that the transportation of coal would adversely affect the health of the students.
Notably, the school has a total of one thousand students. In 1999, some land in the school courtyard was acquired for an underground channel. The project was later cancelled. The same place is now being used as a bypass road. Coal extracted from WCL mine is being carried on the road passing through the school premises. The underground channel project has been cancelled.
Therefore, the school has demanded that the land acquired should be returned and the movement of coal trucks from the school premises should be stopped. The court has sent a notice to the concerned department on the petition filed by the school. The court has directed the respondents to respond by June 13.