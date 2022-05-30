Transportation of coal from school premises reaches High Court

Advertisement

Nagpur: A disturbing development has come to light in which loads of coal is being transported from a school premises at Warora in Chandrapur district. The school has filed a petition in this regard in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The court has issued notices to the Union Environment Ministry, WCL and other respondents and directed them to present their case.

The petition has been filed by the Director of Sanskar Bharti School, Warora in Chandrapur district. There is a coal mine near the school. WCL and Public Works Department have built a road for transportation of coal from here. Approval was not sought for road construction. The petitioners also expressed apprehension that the transportation of coal would adversely affect the health of the students.