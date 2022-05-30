Petrol dealers in Maha to go on one day protest on May 31

Advertisement
Petrol dealers across Maharashtra including Pune will protest by not purchasing fuel for one day on Tuesday, May 31, demanding increase in dealer margin/commission which has not been incremented since 2017.
Even as the dealers are on strike, petrol pumps in will operate as usual.
According to Petrol Dealers’ Association (PDA), pump owners have also incurred huge losses to the tune of crores of rupees when the prices dropped by ₹8 a litre for petrol and ₹ 6 for diesel a few days back due to cut in excise duty at the Centre.
The dealers said, they often have to incur loses when petrol or diesel prices go down as they stock fuel at higher rates and have to sell at lower /revised rates
