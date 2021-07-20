Transport company duped of Rs 9 lakh in Lakadganj

Nagpur: An employee defrauded a transport company to the tune of Rs 9 lakh by misusing the company’s diesel card. Lakadganj police have booked the accused but no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The accused, Mohd Shoheb Shammi Quereshi, is a resident of Plot No. 22, Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Old Kamptee. He was working in a transport company — Bareliya Roadlines Pvt Ltd – owned by Shyamsundar Ganpat Agrawal (51), resident of Plot No. 2, near Radhakrishna Mandir, Wardhaman Nagar. In his complaint, Agrawal told police that the accused Mohd Shoheb misused the company’s diesel card and defrauded the company to the tune of Rs 9 lakh between November, 2019 and July, 2020.

Lakadganj PSI Barange has booked the accused Mohd Shoheb Shammi Quereshi under Section 408 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.