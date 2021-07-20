Man loses Rs 1.55 lakh for daughter’s admission in GMCH

Nagpur: Two crooks cheated a middle aged man to the tune of Rs 1.55 lakh on the pretext of providing his daughter admission in GMCH. The accused duo forged a bogus admission and identity card and thus betrayed the man.

The complainant, Baleshwar Rupnath Mahto (51), native of Bachhra, District Chatra, Jharkhand, told Gittikhadan police that he was currently staying at Friends Colony, Katol Road, and was searching for a suitable medical college for his daughter’s admission. Between July, 2019, and September 2019, one of the accused named Pankaj Dubey, native of 65, MIG Sector 4, Kanpur, introduced the other accused Chandrashekhar Panjabrao Atram (40), resident of Virchakra Colony, Sai Residency, Plot No. 401, Gittikhadan. Both the accused won the confidence of Mahto and ‘promised’ to provide his daughter admission in Nagpur’s GMCH. In turn, the accused duo took Rs 1.55 lakh from Mahto. The accused forged a fake identity card of his daughter and thus cheated Mahto as no admission was provided to his daughter.

Gittikhadan PSI Upadhyay has booked the accused duo under Sections 420, 465, 468, 34 of the IPC and is investigating the matter further.