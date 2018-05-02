Transport back on May 20, malls etc from June 1

The second financial stimulus package which the Centre has been working on is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already held six rounds of meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah over its contours, and the PMO is expected to clear the draft proposals today.

Once the five secretaries in the finance ministry give the final touches to the proposals, the government is expected to come out with its keenly-awaited stimulus package.

Also, if the massive deliberations underway are to be believed, from May 20 the mass transport system covering buses, trains, taxis and autorickshaws will be activated in metros, of course with all the Covid-19 protocols in place. Confirming this, official sources said this should come as a breather for the common man.

And June 1, Monday, is the likely date from which the Centre will announce a graded reopening of mass gathering venues like malls, wedding halls, cinema halls, and places of worship.

The ministry of home affairs is currently finalising these details with the states.