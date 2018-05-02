Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, May 4th, 2020
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR

    More than 11 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “A total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested as on May 4, 9 am,” ICMR said.

    A day earlier, the medical research body had said that currently there are 315 government and 111 private laboratories, operational and reporting to it.

    According to ICMR, there are 363 labs, including government and private, conducting Real-Time RT PCR test for COVID-19 in the country.

    While 42 laboratories are engaged in TrueNat Test and 21 for CBNAAT Test in India currently.India’s count of COVID-19 cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 2,553 more coronavirus cases were reported and 72 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

    Currently, there are 29,453 active cases while 11,706 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.


