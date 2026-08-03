Transgender advocate, bank employee marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

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Nagpur: In a heartening story of love, acceptance and equality, Shivani Surkar, a transgender advocate from Wardha, and Nitin Solanke, a bank employee, solemnised their four-year-old relationship by tying the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, drawing widespread appreciation across the Vidarbha region.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on the night of July 31 at the Lakhanwadi Hindu Temple Trust in Amravati. Their marriage was solemnised in accordance with Hindu customs, with Vedic chants and the traditional saat phere (seven sacred vows) witnessed by family members and close relatives.

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According to sources, Shivani and Nitin first met nearly four years ago. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a committed relationship built on mutual trust, respect and understanding.

Before solemnising their marriage through religious rites, the couple completed the legal formalities by registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in Wardha on June 25, thereby giving their union legal recognition.

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Following the registration, they chose to celebrate their marriage in a traditional Hindu ceremony attended by their loved ones. Amid Vedic rituals and sacred vows, the couple pledged to stand by each other for life.

The wedding has generated positive reactions not only in Wardha and Amravati but across Vidarbha, with many viewing it as a significant step towards greater social acceptance, equality and inclusion. Well-wishers have congratulated the couple and wished them a happy and fulfilling married life.

Their marriage is being seen as a reflection of a changing society where love, mutual respect and commitment transcend gender identity, reinforcing the values of equal rights, dignity and acceptance for all.

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