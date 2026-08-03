Pregnant woman, unborn child die after treatment at Nagpur hospital; family alleges negligence

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Nagpur: The death of a six-month pregnant woman and her unborn child during treatment at Sukhkarta Hospital in Mhalgi Nagar Chowk, Hudkeshwar, sparked outrage on Sunday, with grieving family members alleging gross medical negligence by the hospital administration. The incident triggered tense scenes outside the hospital, prompting police intervention.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Manish Potdukhe, a resident of Bidipeth.

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According to her family, Priyanka was admitted to Sukhkarta Hospital at around 3 am on Saturday night after she complained of severe abdominal pain. Relatives said they expected timely medical intervention to ensure the safety of both the mother and the unborn child.

Family alleges absence of senior doctors

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The deceased’s relatives have alleged that Priyanka’s condition continued to deteriorate on Sunday afternoon, but no senior doctor was available at the hospital. They claimed that only nursing staff attended to her despite repeated requests for a doctor.

According to the family, timely intervention by a specialist could have saved both Priyanka and her unborn child. They accused the hospital administration of failing to provide adequate medical care at a critical stage.

Shifted to another hospital, declared dead

The family further alleged that when Priyanka’s condition became critical, Sukhkarta Hospital referred her to Yash Hospital in Dighori. However, doctors there reportedly declared both Priyanka and her unborn baby dead upon examination.

The news left the family devastated and triggered an emotional outburst.

Relatives stage protest at hospital

Soon after the deaths, a large number of relatives and acquaintances gathered at Sukhkarta Hospital carrying the woman’s body. They staged a protest within the hospital premises, raising slogans against the hospital administration and accusing it of negligence.

The protest created a tense atmosphere for some time before police intervened.

Police begin inquiry

On receiving information, Hudkeshwar Police rushed to the hospital and brought the situation under control. Police officials pacified the agitated relatives and assured them that their complaint would be thoroughly investigated.

Police said the inquiry would be conducted on the basis of the family’s complaint, medical records and other available evidence. Appropriate legal action will be initiated if the investigation establishes any instance of medical negligence.

Hospital yet to respond

Several hours after the incident, the hospital management had not issued any official statement, further fuelling the family’s anger.

Local residents have demanded an impartial investigation to ascertain the facts and ensure that strict action is taken against those found responsible, if any negligence is established.

The deaths of the pregnant woman and her unborn child have shocked the locality, with emotional scenes witnessed outside the hospital as grieving relatives sought justice.

Note: The allegations of medical negligence have been made by the deceased’s family and have not been independently verified. The hospital management’s response is awaited, and the exact cause of death and any possible negligence will be determined only after the police investigation and any subsequent medical inquiry are completed.

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