Nagpur: A transformer in Prem Nagar area of Nagpur caught fire on Wednesday afternoon due to a suspected short circuit, leading to a disruption in power supply in the area. No casualties were reported.

As soon as the fire broke out, firefighters rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing further damage.

Following the incident, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) employees immediately began repair work to restore electricity to the affected locality.