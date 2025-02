National Games: Nagpur’s Neha runs to glory

Nagpur: Short distance runner and hurdler Neha Dhabale of Nagpur cornered glory in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, on Wednesday. The flying girl, representing Maharashtra, won a bronze medal in the women’s 400m hurdles event.

With a timing of 1:00.52, Neha finished third behind Tamil Nadu’s duo of Vithya Ramraj (58.11) and Shreevarthani SK (59.86). Neha’s State-mate Anushka Dattatray (1:04.99) finished 8th.

Neha grabbed a gold in the All India Inter University Athletics Meet 2024 in 400m hurdles with a new meet record. She bagged a silver at 4th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Meet 2024 in Patna; twin golds in the 72nd Maharashtra State Senior Athletics Meet (400m hurdles and 4x400m relay).