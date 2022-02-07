Train Manager of Nagpur Division Railway Shruti Saxena crowned Mrs India Universe

Nagpur: Adding another feather in the cap of Indian Women, Shruti Saxena, a Train Manager associated with Nagpur Division Railway (Aamla) was crowned as Mrs India Universe 2021 beating 12 others astonishing women including women across the globe.

Samkit Production had organised Mrs India Universe 2021, a beauty pageant in Mumbai. Women across the globe competed each others in several rounds conducted for 10-days at the Mega-event. The long-yet-ravishing journey concluded with Shruti Saxena winning Mrs India Universe title.

Besides, crowned Mrs India Universe; Shruti also credited Best Smile, Best Walk, Best Manngers titles to her name. Notably, the winners of these titles represent India at the International Levels.

Shruti’s achievements have increased the pride of both Indian Railways and Aamla city. She endeavoured the title by adhering her duties in both personal and professional lives.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Shruti credited her success to her family, friends and colleagues. She has advised married women to utilise their free time on their expertise. Though, being homemaker and working professional take heavy toll on your time; however, you have also look after yourself and your dreams, she said.